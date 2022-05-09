Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.25

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 10066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.
About Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.