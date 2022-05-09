Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $16.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $499.99. 3,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $368.00 and a 1 year high of $577.00.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MITSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Get Rating)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.