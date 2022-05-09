Mizuho Trims DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Target Price to $100.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $72.11 on Friday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

