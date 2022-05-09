Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.30.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $196.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

