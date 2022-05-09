Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 288.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,134.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,415.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,595.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5,082.68. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,224.65 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $63.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.