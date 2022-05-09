Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $94.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

