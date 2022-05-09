Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Monro worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monro by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Monro by 2,244.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Monro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Monro stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

