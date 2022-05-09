Moonriver Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.54 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $117.43 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $28.90 or 0.00089906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00021957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00175049 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00579137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00035490 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,155.80 or 1.93347634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,323,275 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,143 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

