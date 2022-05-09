Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. Uponor Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions – Europe, Building Solutions – North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

