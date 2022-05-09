Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. Uponor Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

About Uponor Oyj (Get Rating)

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions – Europe, Building Solutions – North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.