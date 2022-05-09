Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. Uponor Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $33.00.
About Uponor Oyj (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uponor Oyj (UPNRF)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.