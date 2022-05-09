Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 61000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a PE ratio of 36.25.

About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

