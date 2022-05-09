Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $59.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

