MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €223.33 ($235.09).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($185.26) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €212.00 ($223.16) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($209.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($236.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($236.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MTX stock traded up €0.95 ($1.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €188.80 ($198.74). 269,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($170.05) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($236.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 46.16.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

