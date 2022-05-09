Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.81

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $864.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Myers Industries by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Myers Industries by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Myers Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

