Myriad Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,882.00 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $473,706.38 and approximately $1,882.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,822,194,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

