Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

