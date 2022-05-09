Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Trading Down 20%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 12,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 5,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

Nanoco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.