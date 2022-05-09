Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts predict that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $379,131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,446,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $73,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.