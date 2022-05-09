National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.37

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 5692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National Vision by 33.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 462.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 73.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 14.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,126,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,099,000 after buying an additional 143,798 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

