Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 172 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global stock traded down $10.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.88. 142,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.94 and its 200-day moving average is $424.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.96 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

