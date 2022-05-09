Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $43.29. 1,900,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,625,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.