Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.45. The stock had a trading volume of 191,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

