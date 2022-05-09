Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 860 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 651,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,073,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 350,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 97,969 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,685. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

