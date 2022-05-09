Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,763,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $453.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

