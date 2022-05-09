Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

Shares of BATS CSM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,246 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.