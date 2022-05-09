Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 321 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded down $9.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $490.36. The company had a trading volume of 105,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.29 and its 200 day moving average is $483.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.