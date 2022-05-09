Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 521 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.83. 519,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,408. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.