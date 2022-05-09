Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.41. 59,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,180. The stock has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.