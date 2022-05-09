Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,948. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

