NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 308.75 ($3.86).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.92. The company has a market cap of £22.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

