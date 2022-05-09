Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.69

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 281171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after buying an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 642,435 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

