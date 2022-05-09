NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.02. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 4,324 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 69.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.