Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $9.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $3.38 on Friday. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 117.54% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nerdy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

