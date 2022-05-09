Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $12.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $59.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $60.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.85 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $69.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 178,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,893. The company has a market cap of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.34. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,182,354 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,414.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 172,864 shares of company stock valued at $496,983. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.