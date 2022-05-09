New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NGD traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,685. The firm has a market cap of $851.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.85. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.