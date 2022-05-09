New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $51.29 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 50030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

Specifically, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,748 shares of company stock worth $9,245,159. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.22.

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,751,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after buying an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

