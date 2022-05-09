New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.05

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 161132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

