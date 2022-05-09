Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. 75,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,435,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after acquiring an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

