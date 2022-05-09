Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.14 Million

Newton (NEW) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Newton has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $50,372.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00595830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035658 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00097745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.03 or 1.94005218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

