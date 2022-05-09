Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $12.20 on Monday, reaching $365.90. 10,786,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,909. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.50 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.