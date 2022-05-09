Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $64.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,250.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,595. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,598.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2,746.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.