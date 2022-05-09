Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VUG stock traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,540. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.42 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

