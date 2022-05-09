Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded down $8.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.29. 2,919,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

