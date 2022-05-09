Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,623,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,725,273. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

