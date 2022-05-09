Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

VEA stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. 30,820,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,101,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

