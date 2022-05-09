Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.16. 3,398,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,703. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $152.60 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

