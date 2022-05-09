Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.88. 10,737,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,512,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

