Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 1,769 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,651.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.78. 813,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,069. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.05 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

