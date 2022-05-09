Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,071,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,064,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $174.10 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

