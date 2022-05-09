Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,481 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. 10,007,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,433,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

