Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Insider Acquires $79,130.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) insider Eric Peter Radzak purchased 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.13 per share, with a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $219,585.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NCBS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.66. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCBS. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth $235,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $408,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 15.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 29.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.